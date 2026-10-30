Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
Football
- 30 October, 2026
- 18:57
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival has been determined in Baku.
According to Report, Spain and Czechia faced each other in the decisive match of Division A.
The match, held at Baku Crystal Hall, was officiated by Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev.
Spain won the match 3-0 to claim the title.
Earlier in the day, the winners of Divisions B, C, D, E and F were also determined.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
19:23
Mossad joins probe into possible foreign interference in Israeli electionsOther countries
19:14
Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze at Grand Slam tournamentIndividual sports
19:08
Yemen urges UNDP to take action against Houthi landmines in residential areasOther countries
19:00
Photo
Ali Asadov and Irakli Kobakhidze attend opening of hotel in TbilisiTourism
18:57
Photo
Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in BakuFootball
18:44
Novak: Attacks on oil refineries will not affect fuel marketEnergy
18:39
Photo
Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA SchoolEducation and science
18:26
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss strengthening allied tiesForeign policy
18:24
Eni announces start of gas production at Maha field offshore IndonesiaEnergy