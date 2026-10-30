Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku

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The winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival has been determined in Baku.

According to Report, Spain and Czechia faced each other in the decisive match of Division A.

The match, held at Baku Crystal Hall, was officiated by Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev.

Spain won the match 3-0 to claim the title.

Earlier in the day, the winners of Divisions B, C, D, E and F were also determined.