Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku

    Football
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 18:57
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku

    The winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival has been determined in Baku.

    According to Report, Spain and Czechia faced each other in the decisive match of Division A.

    The match, held at Baku Crystal Hall, was officiated by Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev.

    Spain won the match 3-0 to claim the title.

    Earlier in the day, the winners of Divisions B, C, D, E and F were also determined.

    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)
    Photo
    İspaniya millisi Bakıda keçirilən FIFA U-15 dünya çempionatının qalibi olub
    Photo
    Сборная Испании стала победителем чемпионата мира FIFA U-15 в Баку
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