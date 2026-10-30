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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School

    Education and science
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 18:39
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School

    The traditional Autumn Festival – Harvest Day was held with great enthusiasm at ADA School, operating under ADA University.

    According to Report, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the festival, along with state and government officials, representatives of partner companies and members of the public.

    As part of the Harvest Day celebrations, three new sculptures were unveiled at ADA School, marking the conclusion of the Sculpture Symposium. The works were created by Azerbaijani sculptors Kamran Asadov, Mushfig Heydarov and Imran Mehdiyev. The project aimed to involve schoolchildren in the creative process and reflect their ideas and imagination in the initial sketches of the sculptures.

    The event aims to foster a sense of responsible citizenship among pupils and students, promote national and moral values, preserve charitable traditions and nurture young people from an early age to become responsible members of society.

    The programme continued with musical, dance and creative performances by students of ADA School, Children"s Art School No. 3 named after G. Aliyeva, 11-Year Children"s Art School No. 6 named after F. Amirov, and 11-Year Music Schools No. 24 and 33, adding to the festive atmosphere.

    A charity exhibition and sale was also organized as part of the festival. It featured handicrafts made by students of ADA School and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, as well as products from partner companies. The proceeds will be allocated to educational social projects.

    The AZN 27,309 raised at last year"s Harvest Day was used to implement five social projects: "Victory Theatre", "Stories", "Girls" House", "Neighbourhood (Urban Planning)" and "Qala Society". A total of 600 people benefited from these projects, which focused on collaboration, creativity, empathy, psychological well-being and the development of vocational skills.

    Held with the support of its main and permanent partner, Veyseloglu Companies Group, the festival also featured the sale of fruits and vegetables, bread, sweets and other locally grown produce from various regions of the country, as well as non-food products. The group"s partners include Veyseloglu Distribution, Ulduz, Araz and OBA supermarket chains, Khoncha, Veyseloglu-Rossmann, Decoliv, O to Go and Entree.

    Azerpambig, Tamiz Shahar, AZ Projects GROUP and Liv Bona Dea Hospital also provided organizational support for the event.

    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    ADA Leyla Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation charity
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