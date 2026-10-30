Ali Asadov and Irakli Kobakhidze attend opening of hotel in Tbilisi

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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze attended the opening of the five-star ART Riverfront Hotel Tbilisi on October 30. The hotel was built by PASHA Real Estate Group in central Tbilisi, on the banks of the Kura River.

According to Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers, cited by Report, the complex, built in a modern architectural style, covers a total area of one hectare and comprises a hotel building and office spaces.

The hotel features 152 rooms across various categories and four conference halls. It also offers modern amenities for guests, including restaurants with different dining concepts.

ART Riverfront Hotel Tbilisi is a real estate project by PASHA Real Estate Group in Georgia. The company operates in the hospitality, residential, commercial and mixed-use real estate sectors in Azerbaijan and international markets.