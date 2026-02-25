Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Afghanistan
- 25 February, 2026
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has been recorded in Afghanistan.
According to foreign media cited by Report, the tremor occurred at 16:12 local time. The earthquake"s hypocenter was located at a depth of 67 kilometers, with the epicenter in Badakhshan Province.
Uzbek media outlets reported that the tremors were also felt in Uzbekistan. In the Surxondaryo Region, the intensity reached up to 2 on the seismic scale. The distance from the epicenter to the region is estimated at approximately 343 kilometers.
No information has been reported about casualties or damage in Uzbekistan.
