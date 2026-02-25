Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

    Other countries
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 15:57
    Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

    A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has been recorded in Afghanistan.

    According to foreign media cited by Report, the tremor occurred at 16:12 local time. The earthquake"s hypocenter was located at a depth of 67 kilometers, with the epicenter in Badakhshan Province.

    Uzbek media outlets reported that the tremors were also felt in Uzbekistan. In the Surxondaryo Region, the intensity reached up to 2 on the seismic scale. The distance from the epicenter to the region is estimated at approximately 343 kilometers.

    No information has been reported about casualties or damage in Uzbekistan.

    Afghanistan Uzbekistan earthquake
    Əfqanıstanda 5,7 maqnitudalı zəlzələ olub
    В Афганистане произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,7

    Latest News

    16:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss water infrastructure projects

    Finance
    16:09

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Khojavend Village

    Domestic policy
    16:08

    Jorgensen to represent EU at SGC and green energy meetings in Baku - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    16:02

    Fuat Oktay: Genocides like Khojaly must not be forgotten

    Incident
    15:57

    Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Paris

    Other countries
    15:55

    Fuat Oktay: Region tired of Russia-Ukraine war

    Region
    15:48

    Fuat Oktay outlines importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia trade relations

    Foreign policy
    15:37

    Ankara links normalization with Armenia to progress between Baku and Yerevan

    Region
    All News Feed