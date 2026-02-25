Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijan sends another fuel shipment to Armenia

    Infrastructure
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 18:41
    Azerbaijan sends another fuel shipment to Armenia

    Another shipment of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia is taking place today, Report informs.

    A total of 39 tank cars carrying 4,500 tons of diesel fuel have been dispatched from the Guzdek station of Azerbaijan Railways toward the Boyuk Kesik station on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border.

    The cargo will be delivered to Armenia via transit through Georgia.

    The previous shipment was sent on January 11, when 18 railcars loaded with 979 tons of RON92 gasoline were dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia. Earlier, on January 9, a total of 2,698 tons of petroleum products were delivered to the country, including 1,742 tons of RON95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

    Fuel exports to Armenia began on December 18, 2025, when 1,220 tons of RON95 gasoline were supplied.

    The deliveries have started after restrictions on cargo transit from Azerbaijan to Armenia, in place since the occupation period, were lifted under a decision by Ilham Aliyev in October 2025.

