Chuck Norris hospitalized in Hawaii
Show business
- 19 March, 2026
- 23:08
American movie icon Chuck Norris has been hospitalized in Hawaii, TMZ has learned, Report informs.
According to sources with direct knowledge, some medical emergency occurred in the last 24 hours on the island of Kauai that landed Chuck Norris in the hospital. "We do not know the nature of the emergency; however, we are told Chuck is in good spirits. Whatever happened must have occurred quickly, because we're told on Wednesday he was training on the island," TMZ says.
The 86-year-old just had a birthday earlier this month, and he marked the occasion by posting a video on social media showing him sparring with a trainer.
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