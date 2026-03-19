Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Trump says he told Netanyahu not to attack energy fields in Iran

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 23:27
    Trump says he told Netanyahu not to attack energy fields in Iran

    US President Donald Trump said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to attack oil and gas fields in Iran, Report informs via WSJ.

    "I told them, don't do that. We didn't discuss. You know, we do--we're independent. We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion, he'll do something," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office alongside Japan's visiting prime minister.

    "We're not doing that anymore," Trump said of attacks on energy sites.

    Israel's strike on South Pars infuriated Qatar, which shares the gas field with Iran and came under retaliatory fire from Tehran hours later.

    Trump later claimed that he had not been aware of the strike ahead of time, though both US and Israeli officials briefed reporters that there had, in fact, been coordination.

    Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tramp: Netanyahu İranın enerji obyektlərinə zərbə endirməməyə razılaşıb
    Трамп: Нетаньяху согласился не бить по энергообъектам Ирана

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