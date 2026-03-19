Trump says he told Netanyahu not to attack energy fields in Iran

US President Donald Trump said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to attack oil and gas fields in Iran, Report informs via WSJ.

"I told them, don't do that. We didn't discuss. You know, we do--we're independent. We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion, he'll do something," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office alongside Japan's visiting prime minister.

"We're not doing that anymore," Trump said of attacks on energy sites.

Israel's strike on South Pars infuriated Qatar, which shares the gas field with Iran and came under retaliatory fire from Tehran hours later.

Trump later claimed that he had not been aware of the strike ahead of time, though both US and Israeli officials briefed reporters that there had, in fact, been coordination.