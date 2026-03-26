Trump invites Mirziyoyev to G20 summit in Miami

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to attend the G20 summit scheduled for December 2026 in Miami, according to Sherzod Asadov, the press secretary of the Uzbek president, Report informs.

Asadov noted that in his letter, Donald Trump appreciated Mirziyoyev's participation in the founding session of the Board of Peace held this February.

Trump emphasized the notable achievements of Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Uzbekistan and expressed gratitude for the invitation to visit the United States.

Asadov stressed that in his letter, Trump invited the Uzbek president to the next meeting of the Board of Peace as well as to the G20 summit in Miami.