Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Karabakh
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 19:34
    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    As part of their tour of Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur, world travelers led by Harry Mitsidis, founder and head of the NomadMania club, visited the city of Khankandi, Report informs.

    The travelers visited Victory Park in Khankandi, where they received detailed information about the city and the park itself. It was noted that Victory Park reflects the fighting spirit and unparalleled heroism of the Azerbaijani people in their struggle to restore historical justice and protect territorial integrity, as well as the magnificent victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War.

    The travelers took commemorative photos in front of the Victory Arch.

    The delegation consists of 79 people from 37 countries, making it the largest group of international travelers to visit Karabakh and East Zangazur to date. This visit is of exceptional importance for promoting the liberated territories within the framework of "dark tourism" and observing the large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts.

    Through major international traveler clubs, 15 visits to Karabakh and East Zangazur were organized between 2020 and 2025; this trip marks the 16th such visit.

    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    World travelers visit Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories International travelers Harry Mitsidis NomadMania club
    Photo
    Beynəlxalq səyyahlar Xankəndidə olublar
    Photo
    Международные путешественники посетили Ханкенди

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