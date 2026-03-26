Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Trump: US needs nothing from NATO

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 19:55
    Trump: US needs nothing from NATO

    US President Donald Trump said his country does not need NATO support in its operation against Iran, Report informs.

    "NATO nations have done absolutely nothing to help with the lunatic nation, now militarily decimated, of Iran. The U.S.A needs nothing from NATO, but 'never forget' this very important point in time!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
    Tramp: ABŞ-nin NATO-nun köməyinə ehtiyacı yoxdur
    Трамп: США не нуждаются в помощи НАТО

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