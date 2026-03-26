Trump: US needs nothing from NATO
Other countries
- 26 March, 2026
- 19:55
US President Donald Trump said his country does not need NATO support in its operation against Iran, Report informs.
"NATO nations have done absolutely nothing to help with the lunatic nation, now militarily decimated, of Iran. The U.S.A needs nothing from NATO, but 'never forget' this very important point in time!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
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