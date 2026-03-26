Pashinyan: Yerevan not opposed to Kazakhstan buying Armenia rail concession

Armenia is not opposed to Kazakhstan acquiring the concession for Armenian railways (a public‑private partnership) if an agreement is reached with Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during a briefing on March 26, Report informs.

"If it becomes clear that there is mutual understanding between us and Russia, and that the Kazakh company is acceptable for us, then we will not oppose it," Pashinyan said.

He noted that discussions are ongoing, but "so far, nothing concrete has been decided."

Pashinyan added that a few days earlier, during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of Armenian railways was discussed:

"Working‑level talks are being held with our Russian colleagues. We see some understanding on this matter and are grateful for it. Nothing we say is directed against Russia."