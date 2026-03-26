Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ali Jafarian: Over 1,900 people killed in Iran since war began

    Region
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 19:11
    Ali Jafarian: Over 1,900 people killed in Iran since war began

    Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian has stated that the number of deaths in the country has risen to 1,937 as a result of US and Israeli operations against Iran, Report informs.

    Speaking to Al Jazeera, the deputy minister noted that among the dead are 240 women and 212 children.

    Jafarian emphasized that the total number of wounded has exceeded 24,800, including about 4,000 women and 1,621 children.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Ali Jafarian US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Əli Cəfərian: İranda müharibə başlayandan bəri 1 900-dən çox insan ölüb
    Али Джафариан: В Иране с 28 февраля погибли свыше 1,9 тыс. человек

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