Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan's wind power output jumps nearly 42‑fold

    Energy
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 19:30
    Azerbaijan's wind power output jumps nearly 42‑fold

    In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan's wind power plants generated 141.6 million kWh of electricity, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    This represents 41.6 times more compared to the same period in 2025.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced approximately 4.347 billion kWh of electricity, which is 5.2% less than in the first two months of 2025. Of this, just over 4.212 billion kWh was commercial electricity, down 4.9% year‑on‑year.

    Production included 276.8 million kWh from hydropower plants (a 32.1% decrease), just over 3.708 billion kWh from thermal power plants (down 4.9%), and 42.8 million kWh from biomass and waste incineration (up 28.9%).

    Solar power plants generated 42.7 million kWh, a 1.4% decrease compared to January–February 2025.

    Wind power plants State Statistical Committee Electricity production Power generation
    Azərbaycanda külək enerjisinin istehsalı 42 dəfəyə yaxın artıb

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