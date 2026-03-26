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    Condition of person injured by mine in Aghdam remains moderately severe

    Incident
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 19:00
    Condition of person injured by mine in Aghdam remains moderately severe

    The condition of the person injured in a landmine in Aghdam, Azerbaijan, remains moderately severe, Barda District Central Hospital told Report.

    Hospital trauma doctor Hafiz Aliyev stated that the patient's treatment continues in the intensive care unit.

    "Due to the mine explosion in the area of Yusifjanli village of Aghdam, a person born in 1985 was hospitalized on March 26, 2026, at around 14:50 (GMT+4) in the Emergency Medical Department of Barda District Central Hospital. The patient was diagnosed with traumatic amputation of the left lower limb, one‑third of the shin. For continuation of treatment, he was placed in the intensive care unit, and his condition is assessed as moderately severe," Aliyev said.

    As previously reported, on March 26 in the Yusifjanli village area of Aghdam district, Azerbaijan, local resident Jeyhun Abbasov, born in 1985, was injured when an anti‑personnel mine exploded in a former contact line zone that had not yet been cleared of mines.

    This was stated in a joint release by the press services of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office.

    "ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General's Office once again call on citizens to strictly follow safety rules, pay close attention to mine hazard warning signs, avoid entering unfamiliar areas, and not interfere with fenced‑off zones where clearance operations are underway," reads the joint statement.

    Landmine explosion Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Ministry of Internal Affairs Prosecutor General's Office Aghdam District
    Photo
    Video
    Ağdamda minaya düşən şəxsin vəziyyəti orta ağır olaraq qalır - YENİLƏNİB-3
    Photo
    Подорвавшийся на мине в Агдаме находится в реанимации - ОБНОВЛЕНО-3

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