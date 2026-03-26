Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ishaq Dar: US, Iran hold indirect talks through Pakistan

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 19:05
    Ishaq Dar: US, Iran hold indirect talks through Pakistan

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that indirect talks between the US and Iran are being conducted through his country, Report informs.

    "There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran.

    Brotherly countries of Turkiye and Egypt, among others, are also extending their support to this initiative. Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond. Dialogue and Diplomacy is the only way forward!" Ishaq Dar wrote on X.

    İshaq Dar Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran US-Iran indirect talks
    İshaq Dar: ABŞ və İran Pakistan vasitəsilə dolayı yolla danışıqlar aparır
    Исхак Дар: США и Иран ведут непрямые переговоры через Пакистан

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