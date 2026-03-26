Ishaq Dar: US, Iran hold indirect talks through Pakistan

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that indirect talks between the US and Iran are being conducted through his country, Report informs.

"There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran.

Brotherly countries of Turkiye and Egypt, among others, are also extending their support to this initiative. Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond. Dialogue and Diplomacy is the only way forward!" Ishaq Dar wrote on X.