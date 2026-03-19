Azerbaijan Embassy in Hungary to provide emergency consular support during holidays
Foreign policy
- 19 March, 2026
- 23:39
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary will provide urgent consular support in connection with March 20-30 being non-working days due to Novruz and Ramadan holidays, Report informs.
"Our citizens who need urgent consular support during those days can contact via the WhatsApp number +994 70 851 71 00," the embassy said on X.
VƏTƏNDAŞLARIMIZIN NƏZƏRİNƏ!— AzEmbHungary (@AzEmbHungary) March 19, 2026
2026-cı ilin 20-30 mart tarixlərinin qeyri-iş günləri olması ilə əlaqədar olaraq həmin günlərdə təxirəsalınmaz konsulluq dəstəyinin göstərilməsinə ehtiyacı olan vətəndaşlarımız +994 70 851 71 00 WhatsApp nömrəsi vasitəsilə əlaqə saxlaya bilərlər. pic.twitter.com/uysqMXV1Ey
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