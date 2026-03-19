Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan Embassy in Hungary to provide emergency consular support during holidays

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 23:39
    Azerbaijan Embassy in Hungary to provide emergency consular support during holidays

    The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary will provide urgent consular support in connection with March 20-30 being non-working days due to Novruz and Ramadan holidays, Report informs.

    "Our citizens who need urgent consular support during those days can contact via the WhatsApp number +994 70 851 71 00," the embassy said on X.

    Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Azərbaycanın Macarıstandakı səfirliyi bayram günlərində təxirəsalınmaz konsulluq dəstəyi göstərəcək
    Посольство Азербайджана в Венгрии окажет экстренную консульскую помощь в нерабочие дни

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