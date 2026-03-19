Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
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    Ukraine MFA accuses Hungary of politicizing Druzhba pipeline, calls demands absurd

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    • 19 March, 2026
    • 22:38
    Ukraine MFA accuses Hungary of politicizing Druzhba pipeline, calls demands absurd

    The spokesperson of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, stated that Hungary is politicizing the situation regarding the Druzhba pipeline by putting forward absurd demands against Kyiv, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    "Hungary is politicizing the issue and putting forward demands against Ukraine that, in our opinion, are absurd. Ukraine is facing a large-scale aggression. Our infrastructure is damaged every day. Even after the Druzhba pipeline, other pipelines of Ukraine were also damaged. But we do not have unlimited resources. We are in a state of full-scale war and Hungary for some reason ignores this," he told a briefing.

    Tykhy added that the rhetoric of Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is directed at Ukraine instead of explaining to his country's citizens the reason for not diversifying the country's energy supply. According to him, Ukraine has not heard any condemnation from Budapest regarding the damage to the Druzhba pipeline as a result of Russia's strike.

    Heorhii Tykhyi Druzhba pipeline Viktor Orban
    Tixi: Macarıstan "Drujba" neft kəməri ilə bağlı vəziyyəti siyasiləşdirir
    Тихий: Венгрия политизирует ситуацию с нефтепроводом "Дружба"

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