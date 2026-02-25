Lithuanian Embassy honored memory of Khojaly genocide victims

Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 19:14
    The Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide by laying flowers at the Mother's Cry monument (Khojaly Massacre Memorial) in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Report, the diplomatic mission posted this on Facebook.

    "It is a day of profound sorrow. We share the grief that is still so deeply felt in Azerbaijan. Remembering history shall help humanity never to repeat tragedies of this kind," the embassy said in a post on Facebook.

    Litva səfirliyi Xocalı soyqırımı qurbanlarının xatirəsini yad edib
    Посольство Литвы почтило память жертв Ходжалинского геноцида

