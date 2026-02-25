Somalia's first resident ambassador in Baku presents copies of credentials to FM Bayramov
Foreign policy
- 25 February, 2026
- 19:37
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Somalia to Azerbaijan, Abdinur Dahir Fidow.
Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that during the meeting, the ambassador presented copies of his credentials to the minister.
Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic endeavors.
The current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Somalia were discussed at the meeting.
