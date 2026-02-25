Montenegro, North Macedonia presidents to visit Baku
- 25 February, 2026
- 18:32
Presidents of Montenegro and North Macedonia, Jakov Milatović and Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, will pay visits to Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The visits are scheduled to take place in March.
The two leaders will participate in the 13th Global Baku Forum to be held in Baku on March 12–14.
