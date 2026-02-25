Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 19:01
    Ukraine views Azerbaijan as a strategic partner in energy, transit, and logistics, Ukrainian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Viktor Mayko told journalists, Report informs.

    According to him, Azerbaijan is consistently and wisely pursuing a policy to increase its own hydrocarbon production and expand transit opportunities, based on long-term national interests.

    At the same time, demand for oil and gas is steadily growing in Türkiye and Southern European countries, generating additional demand for increased supply volumes.

    The ambassador noted that one of the key routes is the transportation of Kazakh oil across the Caspian Sea, then along the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route. He recalled that Baku and Astana are discussing a possible increase in such supplies.

    The diplomat emphasized that Ukraine is interested not only in receiving Kazakh oil but also in refining it domestically and exporting petroleum products to Europe with the participation of partners from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

    Mayko strssed that Ukraine is also interested in receiving gas from the Caspian region.

    In addition to energy, Kyiv intends to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the transport and logistics sector. Specifically, Ukraine intends to become an active participant in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor), which connects China and the countries of Central Asia with Europe via Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

    According to the Ukrainian side, Azerbaijan already plays a key role in the development of alternative and safer trade and transport corridors between Europe and Asia that bypass Russia.

