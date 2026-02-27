US House to examine resolution banning strike on Iran without congressional approval

The House of Representatives of the US Congress will consider a resolution that prohibits the White House to use military force against Iran without congressional approval, the Democratic faction in the lower house of the US Congress said, Report informs.

"As soon as Congress reconvenes next week, we will compel a vote of the full House of Representatives on the bipartisan resolution. This legislation would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran," the Democrats said in a statement.

The resolution warns that delivering new strikes on Iran "without a full understanding of all the attendant risks to our service members and to escalation, is reckless."

"We maintain that any such action would be unconstitutional without consultation with and authorization from Congress," the statement says.

The White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently controlled by the Republican Party.

A vote on the resolution is expected to take place on March 4. However, according to The Hill portal that covers the work of the US Congress, the document is most likely to be rejected. On top of that, a number of Democratic Party members have already said they would vote against it.