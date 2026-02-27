Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Over 100 families returning to Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Domestic policy
    27 February, 2026
    Over 100 families returning to Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale returns to territories liberated from occupation continue, Report informs.

    As many as 27 families (118 people) have been resettled to Kalbajar city, 41 families (138 people) to Khojavand city, and 40 families (196 people) to Khorovlu village in the Jabrayil district.

    Those resettled in the cities of Kalbajar and Khojavand, as well as in the Khorovlu village in the Jabrayil district, previously lived temporarily in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    Residents who returned to their native land expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support. They also expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the country's lands from occupation, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave up their lives for this lofty goal.

    Karabakh Azerbaijan former IDPs
    Kəlbəcər və Xocavənd şəhərlərinə, Cəbrayılın Horovlu kəndinə köç karvanları yola salınıb
    В Карабах и Восточный Зангезур возвращаются более 100 семей

