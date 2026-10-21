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    The Times: UK set to develop gas field in North Sea

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    • 21 October, 2026
    • 08:46
    The Times: UK set to develop gas field in North Sea

    Natural gas production in the North Sea will increase after the UK government approves the development of the Jackdaw field off the coast of Scotland on October 21, Report informs, citing The Times newspaper.

    According to the newspaper, UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Miatta Fahnbulleh and Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey are expected to announce in Aberdeen on Wednesday that the gas field has received the necessary environmental approval and will begin production by the end of December.

    The development of the Jackdaw and Rosebank oil and gas fields off Scotland was originally approved by the Conservative government in 2022-2023. The projects were suspended in 2025 following a ruling by a court in Edinburgh, which found that the field operators had not provided full information about the environmental impact of their activities.

    Jackdaw is the UK's largest known undeveloped gas field and could account for up to 6% of North Sea gas production once it reaches full capacity.

    The article notes that the decision will be presented as an important step toward strengthening the UK's energy security and creating jobs.

    Natural gas production gas field North Sea United Kingdom
    "The Times": Britaniya Şimal dənizində qaz yatağını işlətmək niyyətindədir
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