US national debt up nearly $400B in two months

The US national debt has increased by nearly $400 billion in the two months since reaching the record level of $40 trillion.

According to Report, citing data from the US Treasury Department, the country's sovereign debt currently stands at nearly $40.4 trillion. This means that borrowing has risen by 1% since August 19, 2026, when the debt reached the record $40 trillion mark.

According to forecasts by US experts, the national debt will grow to about 120% of GDP over the next decade. This would mean that federal government debt would exceed the annual output of the entire US economy.

Washington spends approximately $970 billion annually on interest payments on the national debt, which is more than it spends on defense. Since 2020, these costs have tripled.

According to estimates by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, the country's debt could reach $50 trillion in six years if no reforms are implemented in government spending or taxation.