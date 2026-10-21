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    Azerbaijan's model of multicultural society highlighted at UN

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 08:08
    Azerbaijan's model of multicultural society highlighted at UN

    Azerbaijan is a multicultural and multiethnic society, committed to upholding cultural rights without discrimination, as an integral part of the broader human rights framework. The Constitution and relevant international agreements provide sustained guarantees for the realization of these rights in the country, said Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN, Report informs.

    Hajiyev made the remarks in a statement at the 3rd Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights.

    "Cultural rights are an integral part of human rights, which are universal, indivisible and interdependent. Promoting and protecting these rights are essential to preserving diversity within societies and enabling everyone to participate in cultural life," the diplomat said.

    He underscored that situated at the crossroads of diverse cultures and civilizations for centuries, Azerbaijan consistently promotes cultural diversity globally as a source of exchange, innovation and creativity.

    "As a multicultural society, Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to preserving and developing different cultures, as well as protecting historical and cultural monuments within its territory, regardless of their origin or affiliation," Hajiyev concluded.

    Shahriyar Hajiyev multiculturalism United Nations UN General Assembly Azerbaijan
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