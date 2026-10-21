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    EBRD slightly increases its project portfolio in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 08:57
    EBRD slightly increases its project portfolio in Azerbaijan

    As of September 30, 2026, the current loan portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Azerbaijan is estimated at €879 million, with 40% allocated to the private sector, Report informs referring to the bank.

    Compared to the figure as of August 31, 2026, the portfolio increased by 0.23%, or €2 million.

    Currently, 35 projects are active.

    According to EBRD data, the bulk of the current portfolio - 89% (€787 million) - involves financing for sustainable infrastructure development, 7% (€64 million) accounts for lending to financial institutions, and another 3% (€30 million) goes to the corporate sector.

    Overall, the EBRD has invested €3.771 billion in the implementation of 202 projects in Azerbaijan to date.

    The volume of the bank's operating assets in the country as of September 30, 2026, stood at €718 million, down 0.14% (€1 million) compared to the figure as of August 31.

    In 2025, the bank financed 10 projects in Azerbaijan totaling €81 million.

    EBRD Current project portfolio
    EBRD Azərbaycandakı layihə portfelini cüzi artırıb
    ЕБРР незначительно увеличил портфель проектов в Азербайджане
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