Azerbaijan urges UN to play more active role in addressing missing persons

The United Nations and other relevant international organizations should, within the scope of their respective mandates, play a more active role in conducting searches, facilitating the exchange of information, developing forensic expertise and increasing support for affected families, said Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN, Report informs.

He made the remarks in a statement at the 3rd Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly Interactive Dialogue with the Chair of the Committee on Enforced Disappearances and the Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.

Hajiyev highlighted that the issue of missing persons is one of the grave concerns of armed conflicts and should be viewed as a global challenge affecting human lives in various regions across the globe.

"In this regard, the fate of missing persons remains one of the most critical priorities for Azerbaijan in the post- conflict period. Over 4000 persons are registered as missing in relation to the former conflict, including 288 women, 71 children and 319 older persons," he said.

"In the meantime, since the end of the conflict, 32 mass graves containing the remains of 253 individuals have been discovered. These graves provide further evidence of the wilful killing of civilians and other persons protected under international humanitarian law," the Secretary added.

He also underscored that providing all necessary information on burial sites, in particular mass graves, opening of archives and collection of witness statements are among the measures to be implemented for realization of the right to know for missing persons' families.

"Transmitting all relevant information concerning missing persons, beyond being a legal obligation and a humanitarian responsibility, would serve as a practical demonstration of a commitment to peace and contribute to strengthening mutual trust," Hajiyev said.