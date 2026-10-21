Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    UEFA Champions League: PSG defeats Barcelona

    Football
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 07:41
    UEFA Champions League: PSG defeats Barcelona

    The third round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase has continued with nine matches on the opening day.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani side Sabah hosted Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

    Barcelona faced PSG away from home. Fenerbahce, meanwhile, took on Slavia in Türkiye.

    UEFA Champions League

    League Phase, Round 3

    October 20

    Fenerbahce (Türkiye) vs Slavia (Czech Republic) – 2:2

    Sabah (Azerbaijan) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – 1:2

    PSG (France) vs Barcelona (Spain) – 4:2

    Liverpool (England) vs Villarreal (Spain) – 4:3

    Manchester City (England) vs AEK Athens (Greece) – 5:1

    Roma (Italy) vs Slovan (Slovakia) – 4:0

    Porto (Portugal) vs PSV (Netherlands) – 0:1

    Napoli (Italy) vs Bodo/Glimt (Norway) – 4:3

    Stuttgart (Germany) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain) – 1:1

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