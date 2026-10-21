UEFA Champions League: PSG defeats Barcelona

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The third round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase has continued with nine matches on the opening day.

According to Report, Azerbaijani side Sabah hosted Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona faced PSG away from home. Fenerbahce, meanwhile, took on Slavia in Türkiye.

UEFA Champions League

League Phase, Round 3

October 20

Fenerbahce (Türkiye) vs Slavia (Czech Republic) – 2:2

Sabah (Azerbaijan) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – 1:2

PSG (France) vs Barcelona (Spain) – 4:2

Liverpool (England) vs Villarreal (Spain) – 4:3

Manchester City (England) vs AEK Athens (Greece) – 5:1

Roma (Italy) vs Slovan (Slovakia) – 4:0

Porto (Portugal) vs PSV (Netherlands) – 0:1

Napoli (Italy) vs Bodo/Glimt (Norway) – 4:3

Stuttgart (Germany) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain) – 1:1