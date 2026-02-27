Six killed, around 20 wounded in gas explosion at cafe in Kazakhstan

A gas explosion and subsequent fire claimed at least six lives and left approximately 20 wounded in the town of Shchuchinsk in Kazakhstan, the regional emergency situations department's press service said, Report informs via TASS.

"A gas explosion, followed by a fire, occurred at a cafe adjacent to a five-storey residential building," the authority said. "Firefighters rescued about 10 people from the burning building. According to preliminary updates, 20 people were wounded and six killed."

Rescuers are currently clearing the debris at the site of the accident. The cause of it is being investigated.