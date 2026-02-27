Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts feature video regarding his visit to Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 08:33
    A video has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding his Khojaly trip.

    Report presents the post.

    Prezidentin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Xocalı Soyqırımı Memorialının açılışına aid video paylaşılıb
    В соцсетях Ильхама Алиева опубликовано видео с открытия Мемориала Ходжалинского геноцида

