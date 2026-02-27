Possible US strike on Iran unlikely to cause longstanding regional conflict — Vance
- 27 February, 2026
- 08:07
US Vice President JD Vance said he was certain that a potential US strike on Iran would not result in a longstanding conflict in the Middle East, Report informs.
"The idea that we're going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight - there is no chance that will happen," he told The Washington Post in an interview.
Vance said he does not know what US President Donald Trump will decide to do about Iran, describing possibilities that include military strikes "to ensure Iran isn't going to get a nuclear weapon," or solving "the problem diplomatically."
