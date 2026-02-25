Montenegrin State Secretary Dino Tutundzic to visit Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    The State Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Mining of Montenegro, Dino Tutundzic, will visit Azerbaijan in March, Report informs.

    The purpose of the visit is to participate in the 12th ministerial meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th ministerial meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council, which will be held on March 3 in Baku.

    Monteneqronun dövlət katibi Dino Tutundjiç Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Госсекретарь Черногории Дино Тутунджич посетит Азербайджан

