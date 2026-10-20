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    One dead, one injured in shooting at US mosque

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 07:41
    One dead, one injured in shooting at US mosque

    At least one person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a mosque in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

    According to Report, citing local broadcaster WBNS, the incident occurred at around 2:10 p.m. local time.

    The local division of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also confirmed the shooting.

    "Special agents from the ATF's Columbus Field Division are responding to reports of a shooting at a mosque," the agency said. The condition of the injured person has not yet been disclosed.

    According to a preliminary police assessment, the incident does not appear to have been a targeted attack on the mosque. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

    US shooting Ohio
    ABŞ-də məsciddə atışma olub, ölən və yaralanan var
    В результате стрельбы в мечети в США один человек погиб, еще один пострадал
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