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    Serbia, Azerbaijan discuss expanding sports cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 07:09
    Serbia, Azerbaijan discuss expanding sports cooperation

    Serbian Minister of Sports Zoran Gajić has met with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Serbia, Tahir Taghizada.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, Assistant Minister of Sports Uroš Pribićević also attended the meeting.

    The parties discussed the existing sports cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan, opportunities to expand ties between sports organizations, and the implementation of joint activities.

    sports cooperation Tahir Taghizada Zoran Gajic Azerbaijan-Serbia relations
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