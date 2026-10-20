Serbia, Azerbaijan discuss expanding sports cooperation
Foreign policy
- 20 October, 2026
- 07:09
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Serbian Minister of Sports Zoran Gajić has met with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Serbia, Tahir Taghizada.
According to Report's Balkan bureau, Assistant Minister of Sports Uroš Pribićević also attended the meeting.
The parties discussed the existing sports cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan, opportunities to expand ties between sports organizations, and the implementation of joint activities.
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