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    Pakistani Army Chief to visit Tehran today

    Region
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 07:34
    Pakistani Army Chief to visit Tehran today

    On October 20, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, will visit Tehran for a series of meetings to discuss regional developments.

    According to Report, citing Tasnim, Munir will hold consultations with Iranian officials during the visit.

    In addition to cooperation and key issues between the two countries, the meeting is expected to cover developments in the region.

    Another item on the agenda of Munir's visit to Tehran concerns Pakistan's mediation between the United States and Iran.

    Asim Munir Pakistan-Iran relations
    Pakistanlı general sabah Tehrana səfər edəcək
    Командующий сухопутными войсками Пакистана посетит Иран
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