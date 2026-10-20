Pakistani Army Chief to visit Tehran today
Region
- 20 October, 2026
- 07:34
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On October 20, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, will visit Tehran for a series of meetings to discuss regional developments.
According to Report, citing Tasnim, Munir will hold consultations with Iranian officials during the visit.
In addition to cooperation and key issues between the two countries, the meeting is expected to cover developments in the region.
Another item on the agenda of Munir's visit to Tehran concerns Pakistan's mediation between the United States and Iran.
Pakistanlı general sabah Tehrana səfər edəcək
Командующий сухопутными войсками Пакистана посетит Иран
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