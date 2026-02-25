Bosnian presidency chair to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
25 February, 2026
- 18:08
Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Baku's Ambassador to Sarajevo Vilayat Guliyev told Report.
According to the diplomat, Komšić's visit is scheduled for March 11.
During the trip, the presidency chairman will take part in the 13th Global Baku Forum to be held in Baku on March 12–14.
