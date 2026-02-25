Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Bosnian presidency chair to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    25 February, 2026
    • 18:08
    

    Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Baku's Ambassador to Sarajevo Vilayat Guliyev told Report.

    According to the diplomat, Komšić's visit is scheduled for March 11.

    During the trip, the presidency chairman will take part in the 13th Global Baku Forum to be held in Baku on March 12–14.

    Jelko Komşiç XIII Qlobal Bakı Forumunda iştirak etmək üçün Bakıya gələcək
    Комшич возглавит делегацию БиГ на XIII Глобальном Бакинском форуме

