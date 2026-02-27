Ethiopian prime minister visits Victory Park – UPDATED

A delegation led by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali visited Victory Park in Baku on February 27.

According to Report, a ceremonial guard was lined up in honor of the high-ranking guest.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

The guest was provided with detailed information about Victory Park, which was established to commemorate the heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War and the monumental historical victory, as well as to honor the memory of the martyrs.

During his official visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali visited the Alley of Honor.

According to Report, he paid tribute to the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, national leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at his grave.

The Prime Minister also honored the memory of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laying flowers at her grave.

In addition, the graves of the distinguished statesman and public figure Aziz Aliyev and the doctor Tamerlan Aliyev were visited, where bouquets were placed.