    US military uses laser to take down Border Protection drone

    27 February, 2026
    • 09:53
    US military uses laser to take down Border Protection drone

    The US military used a laser to shoot down a Customs and Border Protection drone, members of Congress said Thursday, and the Federal Aviation Administration responded by closing more airspace near El Paso, Texas, Report informs via AP.

    It"s not clear why the laser was deployed but it"s the second time in two weeks that one has been fired in the area. The military is required to formally notify the FAA anytime it takes any counter-drone action inside US airspace.

    The earlier laser firing did not hit a target. It was done by the CBP near Fort Bliss, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest, and prompted the FAA to shut down air traffic at El Paso airport and the surrounding area. This time, the closure was smaller and commercial flights not affected.

    US Rep. Rick Larsen and two other top Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure and Homeland Security committees said they were stunned when they were officially notified.

    AP: Военные США сбили беспилотник американских пограничников в Техасе

