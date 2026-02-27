Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Energy
    27 February, 2026
    • 10:06
    Azeri Light crude up 2%

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil increased by $1.32, or 1.85%, to $72.78 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $72.04 per barrel.

    At the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis rose by $1.2, or 1.74%, reaching $70.13 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

