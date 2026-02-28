Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Two more explosions heard in Iran's capital

    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 12:42
    Two more explosions heard in Iran's capital

    Two more explosions have been heard in Tehran.

    Report informs via Iran's Tasnim that air defense systems are currently active in the Iranian capital.

    No further details have been released at this time.

    İranın paytaxtında daha iki partlayış səsi eşidilib
    В столице Ирана прозвучали еще два взрыва

