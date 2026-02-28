Two more explosions heard in Iran's capital
- 28 February, 2026
- 12:42
Two more explosions have been heard in Tehran.
Report informs via Iran's Tasnim that air defense systems are currently active in the Iranian capital.
No further details have been released at this time.
