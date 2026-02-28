UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle East
Other countries
- 28 February, 2026
- 19:07
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned military escalation in the Middle East, saying it undermines international peace and stability, Report informs via TASS.
"I condemn today"s military escalation in the Middle East. The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security," he said in a statement.
Latest News
19:07
UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle EastOther countries
18:26
Almost all Iranian officials safe, says AraghchiRegion
18:17
Türkiye urges US, Israel and Iran to halt attacksRegion
18:07
Reuters: Iran defense minister, Guards commander killed in Israeli attacksOther countries
18:04
Death toll in Iranian girls' school rises above 60 following airstrikes – UPDATEDRegion
17:56
Several companies suspend fuel shipments through Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensionsRegion
17:48
Türkiye denies supporting strikes on IranRegion
17:37
Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situationRegion
17:35