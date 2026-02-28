Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle East

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 19:07
    UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle East

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned military escalation in the Middle East, saying it undermines international peace and stability, Report informs via TASS.

    "I condemn today"s military escalation in the Middle East. The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security," he said in a statement.

    Airstrikes on Iran Antonio Guterres United Nations
    Генсек ООН осудил военную эскалацию на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    19:07

    UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle East

    Other countries
    18:26

    Almost all Iranian officials safe, says Araghchi

    Region
    18:17

    Türkiye urges US, Israel and Iran to halt attacks

    Region
    18:07

    Reuters: Iran defense minister, Guards commander killed in Israeli attacks

    Other countries
    18:04

    Death toll in Iranian girls' school rises above 60 following airstrikes – UPDATED

    Region
    17:56

    Several companies suspend fuel shipments through Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions

    Region
    17:48

    Türkiye denies supporting strikes on Iran

    Region
    17:37

    Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation

    Region
    17:35

    Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts

    Region
    All News Feed