Over 200 killed, more than 700 injured in strikes on Iran — Red Crescent
- 28 February, 2026
- 21:56
More than 200 people have been killed and 747 injured as a result of strikes on Iranian territory, the Iranian Red Crescent Society noted, Report informs.
According to a statement cited by Qatar's Al Jazeera TV channel, casualties and injuries have been recorded in 24 provinces of the republic.
