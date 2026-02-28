Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Over 200 killed, more than 700 injured in strikes on Iran — Red Crescent

    More than 200 people have been killed and 747 injured as a result of strikes on Iranian territory, the Iranian Red Crescent Society noted, Report informs.

    According to a statement cited by Qatar's Al Jazeera TV channel, casualties and injuries have been recorded in 24 provinces of the republic.

    Qızıl Aypara: ABŞ və İsrailin zərbələri nəticəsində İranda 200-dən çox insan həlak olub
    Красный полумесяц: В Иране из-за ударов США и Израиля погибли свыше 200 человек

