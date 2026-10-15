Azerbaijan to reform market for introduction of Islamic finance
Finance
- 15 October, 2026
- 12:22
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Draft regulatory and legal acts have been prepared in Azerbaijan to implement market reforms aimed at introducing Islamic finance mechanisms, according to Atakhan Hasanov, Director of the Financial Stability Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.
Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the CBA's semi-annual Financial Stability Report, Hasanov highlighted that the draft documents have been submitted to the relevant state authorities.
Azərbaycan İslam maliyyəsinin tətbiqi üçün bazarda islahatlar aparacaq
Азербайджан готовит механизмы исламского финансирования
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