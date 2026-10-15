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    Azerbaijan to reform market for introduction of Islamic finance

    Finance
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:22
    Azerbaijan to reform market for introduction of Islamic finance

    Draft regulatory and legal acts have been prepared in Azerbaijan to implement market reforms aimed at introducing Islamic finance mechanisms, according to Atakhan Hasanov, Director of the Financial Stability Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.

    Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the CBA's semi-annual Financial Stability Report, Hasanov highlighted that the draft documents have been submitted to the relevant state authorities.

    Islamic finance Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Atakhan Hasanov Financial Stability Report
    Azərbaycan İslam maliyyəsinin tətbiqi üçün bazarda islahatlar aparacaq
    Азербайджан готовит механизмы исламского финансирования
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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