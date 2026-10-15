Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    President of Azerbaijan welcomes Laos' accession to CICA

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:16
    President of Azerbaijan welcomes Laos' accession to CICA

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Lao People's Democratic Republic had been admitted as a member of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    According to Report, the head of state made the announcement at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

    The Azerbaijani leader welcomed the fact that Laos had joined the organization in Baku.

    Ilham Aliyev also noted that Azerbaijan is playing an increasingly important role as a connecting hub across Eurasia.

    "Azerbaijan pursues an independent foreign policy," the head of state stressed.

    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    İlham Əliyev: Laosun AQEM-ə üzv qəbul edilməsini yüksək qiymətləndiririk
    Президент Азербайджана приветствовал вступление Лаоса в СВМДА
    MiniBoss
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