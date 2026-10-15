Ilham Aliyev: 2023 became a landmark year for Azerbaijan

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described 2023 as a landmark year for the country, stressing that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and put an end to separatism in less than 24 hours.

According to Report, the head of state made the remarks while addressing the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

"In less than 24 hours, Armenia's occupying army in Karabakh was completely defeated. Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, putting an end to separatism," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state also stated that separatist leaders, war criminals and child killers had stood trial before Azerbaijani courts.

"In essence and form, it was analogous to the Nuremberg Tribunal. Only this time, Armenian fascists were in the dock," the president stressed.

Ilham Aliyev also recalled the threats made against Azerbaijan during the occupation.

"Those who threatened us, saying they would come in tanks, occupy Baku and drink tea here, are now drinking Azerbaijani tea in our prisons. Their tanks are on display at the Military Trophy Park," he said.