Ilham Aliyev: Former government of Armenia, which caused harm to Azerbaijan, faced no punishment
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2026
- 12:23
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The previous government of Armenia and the presidents who inflicted harm on Azerbaijan have still not received their deserved punishment, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.
According to Report, the head of state said not a single international organization provided support to Azerbaijan when its territories was occupied, while assistance was provided to Armenia.
İlham Əliyev: Ermənistanın Azərbaycana zərər vuran prezidentləri indiyədək cəzalarını almayıblar
Ильхам Алиев: Прежнее правительство Армении, нанесшее вред Азербайджану, не понесло наказания
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