Airstrikes on girls' school in Iran kill 40 – UPDATED

    The death toll at a girls' elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, has risen to 40 following Israeli airstrikes.

    According to Report, citing Iranian media, the number of injured has also increased to 48.

    At least 24 girls have been killed in an elementary school in Minab, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, following Israeli airstrikes.

    Report informs via Mehr News that Governor Mohammad Radmehr said Shajara Tayyiba girls' school was hit this morning.

    İranda qızlar məktəbində hava zərbələri nəticəsində 40 nəfər ölüb - YENİLƏNİB
    В начальной школе для девочек в Иране из-за авиаударов погибли 40 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

