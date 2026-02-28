Airstrikes on girls' school in Iran kill 40 – UPDATED
Region
- 28 February, 2026
- 15:55
The death toll at a girls' elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, has risen to 40 following Israeli airstrikes.
According to Report, citing Iranian media, the number of injured has also increased to 48.
At least 24 girls have been killed in an elementary school in Minab, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, following Israeli airstrikes.
Report informs via Mehr News that Governor Mohammad Radmehr said Shajara Tayyiba girls' school was hit this morning.
Latest News
16:11
Kazakhstan bans flights over parts of Middle EastOther countries
16:07
Rosatom evacuates over 90 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plantRegion
16:00
Indonesia says President Prabowo ready to facilitate US-Iran dialogueOther countries
15:58
Axios: US and Israel divided targets in strikes on IranOther countries
15:55
Airstrikes on girls' school in Iran kill 40 – UPDATEDRegion
15:49
Iran fires nearly 35 ballistic missiles at Israel – UPDATEDOther countries
15:41
Riyadh pledges steadfast support for neighbouring states after Iranian attacksOther countries
15:37
AZAL confirms flights to Nakhchivan operating as scheduledInfrastructure
15:32