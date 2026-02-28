Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    7 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 20:40
    7 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    Seven Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from Iran, Report informs.

    Amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from the neighboring country.

    Today, between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM (GMT+4), seven citizens were evacuated to Azerbaijan.

