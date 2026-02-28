7 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
Region
- 28 February, 2026
- 20:40
Seven Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from Iran, Report informs.
Amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from the neighboring country.
Today, between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM (GMT+4), seven citizens were evacuated to Azerbaijan.
7 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran
