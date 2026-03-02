Trump says strongest strikes against Iran yet to come

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 19:39
    Donald Trump, the president of the United States, told CNN that he intended to significantly escalate the military operation against Iran, Report informs.

    Trump also said that the United States was not interested in a prolonged conflict in the region, noting that he had expected the operation to take four weeks and that they were slightly ahead of schedule.

    When asked by a journalist whether the US was taking any additional measures beyond the military operation to help the Iranian people, he responded positively, saying that it was the case but that for now they wanted everyone to stay home because it was unsafe outside and the situation was about to become even less safe.

    Donald Tramp: Tezliklə İrana daha güclü zərbələr endiriləcək
    Трамп заявил, что самые сильные удары по Ирану еще впереди

